Along the busy West Lake Drive, a stretch of highway along the beach, is now home to some summer scripture.

"It's a very giving thing and a good idea, I think." says Gayle Seter.

Lake home owner Gayle Seter is talking about her neighbor, Barry Schoder.

"I designed it in such a way that the first sign says, "Our Father, which art in heaven" on the front of it. And on the back of it." says Barry Schoder of the Lord's Prayer Project.

Barry talked with a dozen of his neighbors along West Lake Drive, and all agreed to let him post the Lord's Prayer signs on their land, across the road, near the beach.

Barry, an evangelical preacher, has found healing in this prayerful project.

His much-loved wife Sharon recently died from cancer.

A woman of great faith, Barry knows Sharon would have approved of this Burma Shave-type faith lesson.

Barry's hope is that someone who drives, walks or runs by on the beach of this busy stretch of Detroit Lakes finds a word phrase that might just leave them better.

Barry got the green light from Detroit Lakes planning and zoning, since the signs are not on public property.