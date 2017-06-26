DNR officers will be on the lookout for BWIs during Fourth

The DNR and county deputies will be enforcing boating-while-drinking rules.

The blood-alcohol limit for boating is 0.08, and penalties increase if there are kids in the boat.

"We will be looking for the erratic behavior, reckless driving and we remind people to call us right away and the quicker we can react, the better we can handle the situation." said Todd Glander of the Becker County Sheriff's Office.

For more information on 2017 Minnesota boating rules, please visit the DNR website.