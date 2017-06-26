Man found dead in Mississippi River
MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies on Monday afternoon, June 26, pulled the body of an unidentified man from the Mississippi River in Minneapolis.
Deputies responded about 4 p.m. to a report of a possible body in the water near the Washington Avenue bridge, according to the sheriff's office.
The Hennepin County medical examiner's office will identify the man and determine the cause of death. The sheriff's office is investigating the death.
No further information was immediately available.