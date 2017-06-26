Moorhead School board approves 2017-18 budget

That increase comes from a 2 percent increase in state aid and an anticipated increase in enrollment of 253 students, according to Brandon Lunak, assistant superintendent for finance and operations.

Expenses are expected to be $80.6 million, up $3.8 million or 5 percent from the 2016-17 school year, Lunak said in memo to the board.

The rising expenses are driven by:

• The hiring of about 18 full-time teaching and support staff positions.

• The addition of the Vista Center for Education (in the former Globe University and Minnesota School of Business building) and Operational Center (in the former Ward Muscatell Super Center south of Interstate 94).

• The opening of Dorothy Dodds Elementary School and the East Horizon Middle School fifth- and sixth-grade facility on the Horizon Middle School campus.

• The purchase of two new school buses.

The state per-pupil aid allowance is rising from $6,067 in the 2016-17 school year to $6,133 for the coming school year and $6,312 for 2018-19, Lunak said.

Salary increases of about 3 percent, another 8 to 10 percent increase in health costs, and a 5 percent increase for energy and other costs following an expected 2 to 3 percent increase in the Consumer Price Index will be add to expenses, Lundak said in a memo to the board.

Balancing the budget for 2017-18 will mean dipping into the restricted and unassigned fund balances for $3.2 million.

The combined balance for those funds is expected to be $14.4 million on June 30, or about 18.8 percent of total expenditures, Lunak said.

The district has a $223.66 voter-approved per-pupil operating levy, with another $724 per pupil approved by the school board, for a total of $1,187 in per pupil funding. That generates about $1.5 million for the district, Lunak said.

Voters agreed last November to extend the $223.66 per pupil levy for 10 years, starting in the 2018-19 school year.

A revised budget will be presented to the School Board in January.

The maximum student to teacher ratios for the coming school year range from 24 to 1 in kindergarten to 30 to 1 in the high school.

Food service revenues are expected to be $3,027,870 in 2017-18, with expenses at $3,013,420, according to district budget estimates.