Outpouring of support for Breckenridge high-schooler facing cancer

He's fought the disease for nearly a year and a half now. When doctors said his health will rapidly decline, some of his classmates organized a night for everyone to show support.

"This is what the church looks like on Christmas, it's so full," says friend Brooke Busse.

It's fitting this Breckenridge church service feels like a holiday.

"I think of his contagious smile walking through the hallway. He's just someone who can put a smile on anyone's face," Busse says.

"His smile and laugh are contagious," friend Abby Steckler says.

Despite fighting aggressive cancer for more than a year, the sports-loving kid kept doling out smiles.

"It's tough not to see him out on the field," friend Dawson Pedersen says.

Those close to him say he's been positive through everything, focusing on what he loves: friends, and of course, hockey. Carter signed a one day contract with the Wild back in March.

When his illness worsened recently, his classmates decided the community should show some positivity like Carter would.

"He means a lot to a lot of people -- he's such a special kid. Going through this, he's never been down on himself or anything," Pedersen says.

Hundreds from Breckenridge, Wahpeton and the surrounding area fill St. Mary's to the brim to support the kid who's kept his chin up from day one.

"He's faced this tough battle like a champ," Busse says.

It should surprise no one a prayer service for Carter would attract a crowd like this.

"He can brighten up the room, so happy and kind to everyone," Steckler says.

People of all denominations prayed for many things, healing, faith and hope. Carter couldn't make it to the service, but dozens took turns recording messages of support for Breckenridge's resident fighter. Even as tears fell for Carter's grim prognosis, there's no denying the one thing the teen is teaching everyone around him: positivity.

You can support Carter Casey and his family financially by donating to his You Caring page.