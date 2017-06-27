Woman randomly attacked on East Grand Forks bike path

Police say it happened Monday, June 26 just south of the walking bridge on the bike path just before 5 in the evening in East Grand Forks.

A woman was rollerblading on the path when a man on a bike ran into her.

The man went over to the woman after she fell and tried to help her up but pushed her back down.

That's when the man drug the woman into the woods and assaulted her.

After a short struggle, the man left.

He's being described as a man about 50-60 years old, thin, at about 6 ft. tall.

He had a wrinkly face and grey hair and a full grey beard.

The bike he was on is described as an orange/brown/tan mountain bike with thin tires.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.