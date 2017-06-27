Authorities identify woman allegedly involved in shooting death of man in Norman County
The Norman County Sheriff's office says a 22-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a shooting in Halstad.
A 20-year-old Halstad woman, Mona Lisa Perez, was arrested on suspicion of reckless discharge of a gun, said Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton
The incident happened Monday night, June 26, around 6:30 in the 500 block of Highway 75 in Halstad.
The sheriff's department and Minnesota BCA are now investigating.
Thornton said Perez is being held in the Northwest Regional Correction Center in Crookston, Minn., and Perez was expected to make an appearance in Norman County District Court by interactive TV Wednesday afternoon, June 28.