Man found dead at scene of shooting in Norman County

    By First News Staff Today at 8:24 a.m.

    The Norman County Sheriff's office says a 22-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a shooting in Halstad. 

    A 20-year-old woman was arrested for reckless discharge of a gun. 

    It happened Monday night around 6:30 in the 500 block of Highway 75 in Halstad. 

    The sheriff's department and Minnesota BCA are now investigating. 

    Original story below

    Norman County, Minn. (WDAY/WDAZ-TV)--The Norman County Sheriff's office says its deputies are investigating a shooting. 

    Viewers tell WDAY a man was shot around 6 Monday evening in Halstad, Minn. and airlifted to a Fargo hospital. 

    Authorities would not confirm where or who was shot, but did tell WDAY they are still on scene of a shooting somewhere in the county. 

    Stay with your news leader as we continue to follow this developing story. 

