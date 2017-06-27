Man found dead at scene of shooting in Norman County

It happened Monday night around 6:30 in the 500 block of Highway 75 in Halstad.

The sheriff's department and Minnesota BCA are now investigating.

Original story below

Norman County, Minn. (WDAY/WDAZ-TV)--The Norman County Sheriff's office says its deputies are investigating a shooting.

Viewers tell WDAY a man was shot around 6 Monday evening in Halstad, Minn. and airlifted to a Fargo hospital.

Authorities would not confirm where or who was shot, but did tell WDAY they are still on scene of a shooting somewhere in the county.

Stay with your news leader as we continue to follow this developing story.