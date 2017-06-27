Sebeka man arrested for shooting at girlfriend
Sebeka, Minn. (WDAY/WDAZ-TV)--A Sebeka man is behind bars after police say he shot at his girlfriend in their home.
It happened early Monday morning in Sebeka.
Authorities say the woman called police after her boyfriend was drunk, got upset with her and then fired a gun at her.
When police arrived, they arrested 37-year-old William Saarela of Sebeka.
He's booked in the Wadena County Jail.
Saarela's charged with threatening bodily harm with a firearm, and possession of a weapon.