Bismarck had record low of 40 degrees Monday

The former record low for June 26 was 42 degrees, set in 2004, according to the National Weather Service. But after Monday's record breaker, low temperatures aren't predicted to drop below 45 degrees this week.

The highest temperature for the week will peak on Tuesday. Mid-60s to low 80s are predicted every other day.

Tuesday and Thursday mark slight chances of rain, with isolated severe thunderstorms possible throughout most of the state. National Weather Service predictions show chances for 40- to 60-mph winds and up to 1-inch hail.