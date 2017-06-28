Weather Talk: Cool weather isn't unusual during June

The weekend was cool. Friday's high was 69. Saturday's was 62. On Sunday, it reached 71. Lows were in the 40s four mornings in a row, including a record-tying 40 degrees Monday morning. There were pockets of frost across the region Sunday morning and Monday morning, which caused a little bit of localized crop damage. The previous 40-degree record-setting June 24 came in 2004, which was part of an even cooler stretch of late June weather. The point being, such late June coolness is rare, but not unprecedented in our climate. It is certainly not the sort of midsummer weather we have come to expect as a routine, but it is the sort of weather that comes along once every decade or two. This week will also be cool, but not as cool as last week. Warmer weather is likely coming in early July, with potential for a few days in the 90s.