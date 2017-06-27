The incident occurred just south of the Killdeer ballfield. Police believe the incident may be related to an earlier encounter outside the town, culminating with a report from witnesses at a local hotel, the release said.

One person involved in the gunfire was life-flighted from the ballfield to Bismarck for injuries allegedly sustained in the incident.

Initial reports have been forwarded to the Dunn County state’s attorney Pat Merriman and multiple, potential charges are under review.

There is no known danger to the general public at this time, police said. However, additional suspects or witnesses may still remain at large.

One person was arrested in relation to the incident. Isaac Moline, 18, was arrested for driving under suspension, though the case remains under investigation.

Any person having information as to the identity of the participants, or other information, is requested to contact the Killdeer Police Department at 701-764-5678.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Department and the North Dakota Highway Patrol assisted the Killdeer Police Department on the case.