Hoeven doesn't support health care bill in current form

"We've got to do some more work on it," he said.

Hoeven's comments came hours after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he would delay a vote on the bill until after the July 4 recess. That dealt a setback to Republican efforts to repeal major parts of the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

McConnell faced questions about whether he would have enough votes to pass the bill with a slim Republican majority after a Congressional Budget Office analysis released Monday predicted the legislation would increase the number of uninsured by 22 million by 2026. The CBO said the bill would reduce the federal deficit by $321 billion over the next decade.

Hoeven said in a Monday evening statement the CBO score "indicates that this legislation needs additional work" and that health care reform "will be a process, not one bill."

After meeting with President Donald Trump and other administration officials with fellow Republican senators at the White House, Hoeven elaborated on his position Tuesday in an interview.

"What I want to see is to make sure that for lower income individuals, that they have access to health care and health care coverage either through Medicaid or through a refundable tax credit where they can buy their own policy," he said. "The idea is to give people more choice, to have competition in the market."

Hoeven said the elimination of the individual mandate largely accounts for the 15 million additional people the CBO score predicted would be uninsured next year.

"It's not that they don't have access to coverage, it's just that you're not forcing them to sign up for coverage," he said. "There's more work to do on this, but there's also more understanding that has to be provided in terms of the CBO score."

Republican leadership can only afford two "no" votes from their party in the Senate, assuming all Democrats vote against the health care legislation. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., said the Senate bill is "just as bad" as the bill the House passed in early May.

"You can't put a few band-aids on a bad bill and think North Dakotans won't feel the pain," Heitkamp said in a statement issued Monday evening, calling "severe cuts" to Medicaid a "cruel joke to the 90,000 North Dakotans who rely on this lifesaving program for affordable, quality care."

The Kaiser Family Foundation said the Senate Republican bill, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act, would result in a 76 percent increase in monthly premiums for a silver plan in North Dakota after tax credits, compared with a 65 percent increase in Minnesota.

Still, Hoeven argued something to needs to be done to address the "failing" ACA, citing rising premiums.

"We need to stabilize the health insurance market to make it more competitive so consumers have access to better and more affordable health care policies," he said in his Monday statement.