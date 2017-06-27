Explosive, aerial fireworks illegal in Minnesota
FARGO — The Moorhead Police Department is reminding Minnesota residents that certain fireworks are illegal in Minnesota. Examples of fireworks that continue to be illegal to sell, possess and use:
• Any fireworks that are explosive.
• Any fireworks that are aerial.
Every year the Moorhead police department receives and responds to countless fireworks complaints. Collection and enforcement is exercised annually with large quantities of illegal fireworks destroyed.