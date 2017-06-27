He says someone shot at him.

Neon paint shows where the car was parked when an officer says he heard the shot and felt a bullet whiz over his head.

Police believe the shot came from the northeast. They are now searching for a suspect.

Glyndon has a population of just over 1,000 people.

"It feels safe, there's not that much crime compared to other parts of the country," said one Minnesota resident.

An often safe place, excluding Monday night.

"This has never happened before," said Glyndon Police Chief Mike Cline.

Officer Brandon Boe says he was shot at on Highway 10 less than a mile west of town when he got out to talk to someone during a traffic stop.

"We don't know what exactly happened," Cline said.

The person being pulled over and two other witnesses who were driving by when it happened all say they heard the shot.

"He covered in front of the motor of the vehicle, he got the motorist out of the vehicle and made him take cover, too," Cline said of Boe.

The area where the shot came from is nearly 3 acres of fields, making a definitive search almost impossible, Cline said.

"We don't even know where to look for a casing, if there was one," he said.

Police believe the person could have been out there for a number of reasons.

"Whether it was somebody shooting at the officer or someone poaching, or if someone was you know getting rid of some animal of some type," Cline said.

While the incident was a scary one, Glyndon Police Chief Mike Claine says he's proud of how his officer handled the situation.

"The fact is in this line of work, there's always potential for it to happen. We have to be vigilant and have well trained officers, he did what he was supposed to do," said Cline.

Police do have dash cam footage of the incident, but they say because they're still in a middle of the investigation they don't plan on releasing it yet.