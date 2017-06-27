Jamar Alexander Brown Jr. then took off in a vehicle driven by another teen. Brown was arrested later Saturday night after a police dog located him in a swampy area in Oakdale following a foot-chase with officers.

That’s the account outlined in a juvenile petition and criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court this week charging Brown, as well as his alleged getaway driver, 19-year-old Merion Dontez Denton, for their respective roles in the fatal shooting.

Brown, whose city of residence was redacted, faces two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault and two robbery charges. Prosecutors are seeking to try him as an adult.

Denton, who was listed as living in Bloomington, was charged with six felony counts of aiding an offender.

Da’Seion Pugh, 19, died in the shooting, which took place outside a multi-family residence at Marion Street and Aurora Avenue just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pugh had picked up two others around that time and drove to the area to sell marijuana to someone known as “J-Rock,” who was later identified as Brown, according to court documents.

When they arrived at the location, they saw Brown pull up in a tan vehicle being driven by another man, the complaint said. He swiftly got out of that vehicle and entered the back seat of Pugh’s car.

After a brief discussion about drugs and money, the complaint said Brown pulled out a handgun and demanded both the drugs and money be handed over.

One of the men gave him $250, but Brown starting firing shots anyway, the complaint said.

Two of the vehicle occupants were able to run from the car and escape the gunfire. Pugh was shot as he was trying to get out of the front seat. He collapsed and died shortly thereafter as he was running from the scene.

Preliminary autopsy findings indicate the 19-year-old died as the result of gunshot wounds to his back, upper arm and hand.

Police later learned that Denton was the driver of the tan vehicle that Brown arrived and subsequently departed in, according to court records.

They found the car parked outside a residence on Charles Avenue. A woman who lived there reportedly told officers that the car was hers and that her son, Denton, had driven it earlier in the day with another man.

Police searched the residence and uncovered items stolen during the shooting, including a backpack, a prescription pill bottle with Pugh’s name on it and a handgun, the complaint said.

In an interview with police, Denton admitted to hearing gunfire in Pugh’s vehicle and subsequently seeing Brown emerge from it carrying a backpack and gun, according to the complaint.

He said he didn’t know that Brown later stashed the items inside his house, according to the complaint.

Police later located Brown at a hotel in Oakdale and a foot-chase ensued. He fled into a swampy area and was arrested after a police dog located him about 90 minutes later, the complaint said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for hypothermia and a dog bite. He declined to be interviewed by police.

Pugh graduated from Oakdale’s Tartan Senior High School last year and had been helping out his family and taking college courses prior to his death, his family said.

The oldest of eight children, he played basketball and football at Tartan and was a “laid-back, go-with-the-flow guy,” his stepmother previously told the Pioneer Press. He also took photos and drew, and loved music and sports.

His death was the 13th homicide in St. Paul this year.