Carter Casey of Breckenridge has been fighting a rare muscle cancer since his freshman year of high school.

He's fought the disease for nearly a year and a half now.

When doctors said his health would rapidly decline, some of his classmates organized a night to show support.

Hundreds from Breckenridge, Wahpeton, N.D., and the surrounding area filled St. Mary's Catholic Church in Breckenridge to the brim to support the kid who's kept his chin up from day one.

"This is what the church looks like on Christmas. It's so full," says friend Brooke Busse.

It's fitting this Breckenridge church service feels like a holiday.

"I think of his contagious smile walking through the hallway she's just someone who can put a smile on anyone's face." Busse saysa.

"His smile and laugh are contagious." friend Abby Steckler says.

Despite fighting aggressive cancer for more than a year, the sports-loving kid kept doling out smiles Monday night.

Those close to him say he's been positive through everything, focusing on what he loves: friends, and of course, hockey.

Carter signed a one day contract with the Minnesota Wild back in March.

"He means a lot to a lot of people — he's such a special kid. Going through this, he's never been down on himself or anything." friend Dawson Pedersen says.

"He's faced this tough battle like a champ." Busse says.

Carter couldn't make it to the service Monday, but dozens took turns recording messages of support.

Even as tears fell for Carter's grim prognosis, there's no denying the one thing he is teaching everyone around him: positivity.

People can support Carter and his family financially by donating to his You Caring page.