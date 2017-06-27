Haiti Eye Mission fundraiser June 29

Dr. Lance Bergstrom has established a full clinic in Pignon, Haiti. Last year, a team of 21 visited Haiti for 10 days and treated about 1,000 patients, distributed 600 pairs of glasses and performed nearly 100 surgeries. The services provided at the Haiti clinic are the only eye care available to the entire region. Bergstrom hopes to send a team to the Haiti clinic every six months but, due to the expense of sending team members there, the trip is possible only once a year.

Monetary donations can be mailed to: Haiti Eye Mission, ℅ Horace Lutheran Church, 650 1st St. N., Horace, ND 58047. For more information, visit www.bergstromeye.com.