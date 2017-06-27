Moorhead man pleads not guilty to sex crime in Bemidji

Joseph Camron Price, 28, was arrested in May, almost a month after a criminal complaint says he began communicating with the undercover officer. He has been charged with one count of engaging in electronic communication relating to or describing sexual conduct with a child.

According to the criminal complaint, Price posted an online ad on May 2 requesting "casual encounters" between men and women. Bemidji officers responded to the post via email, claiming to be a 15-year-old girl.

Price allegedly said the "girl" was too young, but the pair kept talking via email and text messages, documents say. On May 9, Price, calling himself "John," asked for a "naughty" picture, according to the complaint. Officers sent a photo to Price, who allegedly went on to describe sexual acts he wanted to perform on the "child."

The pair allegedly arranged to meet with the person he believed was a child in Bemidji to have sex. On May 30, officers were met by Price, who later told police he believed the person he was having sexual conversations with was a 15-year-old girl, and that he planned to have sex with her.

Price is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, Aug. 15.