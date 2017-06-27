A team of University of North Dakota students finished doing that last week as they wrapped an award-winning finish in the 2,400-mile Air Race Classic 2017. The event is organized for female pilots and has deep roots in U.S. women's aviation and a racing community that once counted Amelia Earhart among its members. With that in mind, at least one UND aviation leader hopes the team's accomplishments can encourage more young women to pursue pilot training.

The UND crew consisted of Dana Atkins, Emma Kishel and Jenna Annable in the air, with Dakotah Osborn on the ground providing weather forecasting support. The first two are veterans of the race, having completed it last year. The team was coached by Erin Schoenrock, a UND lead flight instructor, and it's now the fifth local crew to have completed the race.

For a four-day trek that zig-zagged over 14 states from Maryland to New Mexico, Atkins said the team's approach involved a lot of "hurry up and wait" tactics as they rose before the sun to observe the weather, looking for their opening with the help of Osborn's remote support.

Storms and air currents provided the biggest strategic impetus for the crew.

"There were a lot more weather challenges, and some severe weather, like thunderstorms, and of course we wanted to wait for the best winds," Atkins said.

Some days the team would get up, fly a few hours, then touch down for several more to wait for better conditions, Kishel said. The structure of the Air Race allows teams to exercise that leeway in their timing while navigating the route.

Rather than awarding the first team to cross the finish line, racers are instead judged using a handicap set in regard to the speeds they're capable of flying. Figuring in strategic layovers, the UND team placed third in the collegiate division and eighth overall in a field of 51 planes.

For first-time racer Annable, the event featured a much stronger sense of camaraderie among the competing aviatrixes than she initially expected.

"I thought everybody was going to be like, 'I don't want to talk to you, you're the enemy,' " she said. "But going into it, everybody was so nice, it felt like going to a family reunion."

Kishel described it as a "community within the competition," and while the women are quick to point out that they raced to win, the friendly nature of the circuit was appreciated.

Elizabeth Bjerke, a professor and associate dean in the UND Department of Aviation, said this year's race attracted pilots ranging in age from 18 to 88. The wide breadth of experiences in the air provided an opportunity for mentorship as well as a clearer picture of women in the aviation industry, Bjerke said, an area that's been traditionally associated with men.

With that in mind, she focused this year on documenting the travels of the UND team on social media with the hopes of reaching a younger crowd with an interest in aviation. Bjerke said that push netted more than 40,000 views on Facebook. A deeper dive into the website's tracking showed about 4,500 of those viewers were teenage girls.