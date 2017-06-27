The vote comes just days after a three-person mediation panel in the dispute issued a report with its suggestions to end an impasse between the board and the Fargo Education Association. Those suggestions, released Friday, included encouraging both sides to reopen talks on salary issues and creating task forces to come up with solutions within the next year on other issues.

Board President Linda Boyd said it appeared unlikely that such discussions could yield results quickly.

"We felt that the issues are so complex and thorny in a couple places, that we felt it would be helpful to take the additional step of having another panel of experts weigh in and see what those recommendations are," Boyd said.

"The clock is ticking, it's the end of June," she said. "I think we've accomplished as much at the table that we could, realistically. I think we still had some questions in our mind in looking at the recommendations from the mediation panel, so in our mind, it was just being as mindful of time and resources as we could be. It made sense to just take that next step."

Boyd said the board will notify the three-person state fact-finding commission that It is seeking the state commission's assistance in ending the impasse.

"This is kind of new ground for us, so we'll have to see how it unfolds," Boyd said.

David Marquardt of the FEA said FEA negotiators will meet next week on the issue.

According to the state Century Code, either a school board or a group representing teachers can request help from the fact-finding commission. The commission will then appoint a fact-finder, who will report their findings to the commission. Within 40 days of being asked to provide assistance, the commission will deliver its findings to both sides. If the impasse is not resolved, then between 10 and 20 days after the findings and recommendations are delivered, they will be made public.

Teachers and administrators are not allowed to strike under state law.

Marquardt said the School Board's decision came "kind of quick" after the mediation report was issued.

"I thought they (the local mediation panel) gave us some pretty good, reasonable things to do to discuss with the board. To open up more communication," Marquardt said.

Teacher safety and pay topped a list of items the FEA wanted addressed before declaring impasse May 17.

In other business, the board approved preliminary budgets for several funds, including the building, special levy, nutrition services and general funds.

"It is a balanced budget," board member Jim Johnson said. "It was not an easy task.

General fund revenues and expenditures for the 2017-18 fiscal year are expected to be $151.5 million, up about 1 percent from last year's budget, Johnson said.

The state provides most of the revenue, with $101.2 million expected in various forms of aid from the state, including about $98.4 million in state per-pupil aid and $1 million in transportation aid. Property tax revenues for the coming school year are expected to be $47.5 million, up from about $42.1 million in 2016-17.

Major expenditures include $90.7 million for employee salaries and $29.6 million for benefits, according to district figures.

The board agreed to keep its special assessment levy at 1 mill, which brings in about $354,000 a year. Johnson said there are about $700,000 in special assessments outstanding for Ed Clapp Elementary, and more assessments are expected for northside road repairs near North High School and Washington Elementary School.

The board also agreed to maintain its building fund at 15 mills and its special levy fund at 11.4 mills. Those levies pay for school construction and repairs.

The deadline for final certification of the budget to the county is Oct. 10.