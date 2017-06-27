"What do you like about the corridor?" read one of the posters on display at the public information session Tuesday, June 27, at the Hjemkomst Center.

"Nothing. It's ugly," wrote one of the 60 residents who attended the meeting along with city stakeholders to hear from Stantec, a Fargo-based consulting group. Stantec and the city's engineering and planning departments are looking to repave the corridor beginning in 2019 after current construction projects along Main Avenue and new downtown housing additions wrap up.

And with more housing in the heart of Moorhead, the city is planning for the inevitable uptick in foot, bike—maybe even hoverboard—traffic.

One idea suggested by Stantec was to reduce the corridor's four-lane sections to three to allow for on-street parking. The average daily traffic volume in 2015 was 7,000, whereas Stantec projects volume to increase to 11,600 by 2040.

Through a "Dotmocracy" process, or sticker dot voting on maps and posters, most people disagreed with on-street parking, but overwhelmingly favored using the additional lane for bikes.

Council member Sara Watson Curry, a bike enthusiast and advocate who serves on the Minnesota Bicycle Alliance, said the project is exciting and forward-thinking.

"We have room to fill and grow," Watson Curry said.

Stantec project manager Peggy Harter said the vision of the project is to have the corridor be the "center stage" of downtown Moorhead with upgraded street lights, more green space for amenities and paths connecting with the Red River trails. Overall, Harter said the goal of the corridor is for it to be "a community gathering place... for people to live, work, play and learn."

Cathy Lindquist, a Fargo resident and member of the Moorhead Business Association, said she foresees park benches equipped with USB ports and other tech features to be "very important" in the future.

Mayor Del Rae Williams said the project is "setting the stage" for downtown Moorhead. And with the project looking to accommodate traffic and amenities in 2040, Williams said it's crucial that millennials from the city's colleges are involved in the planning groups. The corridor study will include a project steering committee, focus group meetings and landowner meetings.

"It's not something that happens fast. It didn't for Fargo and now it's very vibrant," Williams said.

Tuesday's public information meeting was an introduction to the project and the next oned is slated for December before a City Council presentation.

More information

See further details and share your ideas on the Center Avenue Corridor project: www.cityofmoorhead.com/departments/engineering/current-projects/center-a....