The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, in the 500 block of Highway 75 in Halstad.

They were a young couple with an endless supply of pranks. Some were harmless like a powdered donut topped with baby powder.

Now the pranks and YouTube videos are a stinging reminder of a thrill-seeking 22-year-old who loved cars and adventure.

"I wish they wouldn't have done it. I wish he would've just done another prank," said the victim's aunt, Claudia Ruiz.

Ruiz said her nephew Pedro Ruiz III held up a book and then believes his girlfriend, 20-year-old Mona Lisa Perez, shot the book with a .50-caliber gun, trying to see if the bullet would go through, hopeful for views with another YouTube video as their 3-year-old daughter looked on. Instead, the bullet went into her boyfriend's chest.

"They were in love. It was just a prank gone wrong. It shouldn't have happened like this. It shouldn't have happened at all," said Ruiz.

Neighbors watched as paramedics did chest compressions outside of the couple's home before Ruiz died at the scene before being lifeflighted to a Fargo hospital.

"Everyone was crying. I just couldn't take it anymore so I had to go back home," said a neighbor, Wayne Cameron.

Neighbors said about 30 people watched from behind a mound as Perez came out of the home, screaming and in panic after shooting her boyfriend of 5 years.

It was a tragedy all while trying to reach YouTube fame.

The sheriff's department and Minnesota BCA are now investigating.

Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton said Perez is being held in the Northwest Regional Correction Center in Crookston, Minn., and Perez was expected to make an appearance in Norman County District Court by interactive TV Wednesday afternoon, June 28.