In St. Anthony, angry calls for change after Yanez case

More than 100 people packed the council's chambers less than two weeks after St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty of manslaughter in the July 2016 shooting death of Castile, a black motorist, during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights.

City officials sat silently during the public comment period of the council's twice-monthly meeting while community members called on Mayor Jerry Faust, Police Chief Jon Mangseth and several council members to step down.

"Residents of St. Anthony Village have lost confidence in our city's leadership," said Sandi Sherman, who organized the demonstration on Facebook. "It is time for Mayor Faust to resign, so St. Anthony can heal and find real solutions to the challenges we face."

St. Anthony on Monday announced it had reached a nearly $3 million settlement with the family of Castile, a 32-year-old cafeteria supervisor at a St. Paul elementary school.

Sherman, a member of St. Anthony Villagers for Community Action, said the settlement underscores the city's culpability in Castile's death.

"Legal settlements after mistakes do not show leadership," Sherman said. "Settlements, without accompanying change, show that the governance of the city must change, that the police department must change."

John Thompson, a friend of Castile, called the settlement "blood money."

"We want you to stand up today and say that you quit," Thompson said, though tears. "We're coming for your seats!"

The June 16 acquittal of Yanez, who is Latino, prompted days of protests, including one in St. Paul that shut down Interstate 94 for hours and ended with 18 arrests.

The $2.995 million settlement for Valerie Castile will be paid by the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust, which holds the insurance policy for the city of St. Anthony.

After Yanez's acquittal, the city of St. Anthony said it was offering Yanez a "voluntary separation agreement" from the police department, and he would no longer be an on-duty officer. The department serves the cities of St. Anthony, Lauderdale and Falcon Heights, where the shooting occurred.

During his trial, Yanez, 29, testified that Castile ignored his commands not to pull out his gun after he told the officer he was armed. Castile had a permit for the gun but did not disclose that information to Yanez, who told jurors during his trial that he feared for his life when he opened fire.

The shooting gained widespread attention after Castile's girlfriend, who was in the car with her 4-year-old daughter, livestreamed its aftermath on Facebook.

In the wake of Castile's death, St. Anthony agreed to undergo an assessment by the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. In March, the office outlined goals and objectives for its assessment of the police department. The assessment includes traffic stops.

Sherman and the other speakers Tuesday night also pointed to other issues with the city's government in their calls for resignations.

Several residents of St. Anthony's Lowry Grove RV Park, who are being evicted so the area can be redeveloped, said city officials have offered no assistance in finding alternative housing.

Speakers also cited the St. Anthony officials' 2012 denial of a conditional use permit for the Abu-Huraira Islamic Center in the city, which they said was motivated by religious intolerance.

Some accused Faust of using racial epithets and making misogynistic remarks, prompting jeers and shouts of "Resign!" from the crowd.

The meeting ended about 9:20 p.m. after two hours of public comment. No one spoke in support of Faust or other officials.

After the meeting, Faust declined to comment about the comments or whether he would resign.

Council member Hal Gray called Faust an effective leader and said he does not believe the mayor should resign. Gray added that he has never heard Faust use a racial epithet.