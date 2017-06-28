The line may have been hit Tuesday night but wasn't noticed until Wednesday morning around 7:15.

Roads in front of the Microsoft campus are closed, but expected to be opened before 9 in the morning.

No one was injured and there was no danger to the public.

Original story below.

Fargo, N.D. (WDAY/WDAZ-TV)--Streets are reportedly being shut down in south Fargo after a gas line was hit.

Crews were dispatched to the 4600 block of 38th St. S. in Fargo, close to the Microsoft building in the metro.

Scanner traffic indicates 38th St. S. is being closed.

We have a crew on scene and will bring you the latest as it becomes available.