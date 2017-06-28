Kat Perkins headlines at Duluth music fest on July 4

But after a week, the rock 'n' roller was back in the studio.

"I wanted to write a song and record a song that still had all these raw emotions," she said.

The result was "Fearless," a slow-broil, carpe diem pop tune that asks: "What would you do if you weren't afraid. What crazy chances would you take." Her first post-"Voice" single landed on the top 5 of iTunes' rock charts and became the theme of the close to 200 presentations she has given to kids — and modified for adults and corporations.

Perkins will bring the "Fearless," but will leave the presentation at home when she headlines Fourth Fest at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. The gates open at 4 p.m. July 4 for a lineup that includes Glen's Neighbor, Mark Rubin and Dead End Friends. The fireworks start at 10:10 p.m. and it's free and open to the public.

Inside 'The Voice'

A lot happens between landing on NBC-TV's reality competition and actually performing on the show. Perkins said she spent five weeks rehearsing Fleetwood Mac's "Gold Dust Woman," her blind audition song, in front of producers and actor stand-ins for the celebrity judges.

"That's why you never seen anyone fall flat on their face or pass out," she said. "We've literally gone through boot camp to get to that point."

Game day is another story.

"When you're watching (at home), you hear this 'doosh' noise (when the judges' chairs turn)," she said. "That doesn't happen in real life. For me, I didn't even realize people had turned. I was focused on doing the best I could."

She won over Adam Levine, Shakira and Usher — nevermind that he thought she was a country singer — before opting for Team Levine, who wooed her with "The end of your performance, that note, that seared the entire audience. That was incredible."

Levine was her favorite going into the show, she said.

"I've looked up to him for years and years," she said. "I know he appreciates rock music and rock singers."

She said Levine's ego plays bigger on television than it is in real life, though he is the most hyper person she's ever met.

"In our rehearsal, we'd be jamming out to a Metallica tune — something that had zero relation to what I was going to be doing on the show," she said. "He's definitely a child at heart. One of the nicest dudes, and he's super hot."

Perkins became a fan-favorite during a run that included "Open Arms" by Journey, "Magic Man" by Heart, "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac, "Get Lucky" by Daft Punk, "Chandelier" by Sia and "Let it Go" from Frozen. She was eliminated in the semifinals.

Post-'Voice'

Perkins, who was a nanny before she appeared on "The Voice," spent time visiting kids after her run. She had gotten so much fan mail and attention on Twitter and Instagram, she said, so she began dropping in on classrooms in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

"I'd let them ask questions, I'd tell my story," she said. "I found myself putting together a program for kids to be fearless and follow their dreams."

Perkins had a brief stay at her Minneapolis home earlier this week, then was off to Medora, N.D. — near her hometown of Scranton, N.D. — for Badlands Rising Star Camp. The musician and her music mates tutor 12- to 18-year-olds in vocals, stage performance, artist branding and more, according to a post on medora.com.

She had a pivotal camp experience when she was 17, Perkins said. She attended a theater camp in Dickinson, N.D.

"I got to go and be surrounded by 30 other kids who loved music and wanted to be performers," she said. "It changed my whole perspective on doing music professionally and being able to audition and find my way in the music industry right out of high school. I don't think, without that, I would have figured it out."

Meanwhile, Perkins plans to move forward with recording and has stuck with her own indie label, Kat Perkins Music. "Long Time Coming," which was released in May, is part of a plan to just put out singles for a while — with an eye toward potentially making them part of an album.

"I'm just trying to get music out as often as possible," she said.

If you go

• What: Kat Perkins, Glen's Neighbor, Dead End Friends, Mark Rubin

• When: 4 p.m. July 4

• Where: Bayfront Festival Park

• Tickets: Free, open to the public

Fast Kat fact

Kat Perkins and her band Scarlet Haze played the tents during Grandma's Marathon in 2007, alongside Cloud Cult and gb leighton.

"I remember it literally being one of the most incredible experiences I've ever had," she said of the show. "When we played, there were thousands of people. It was the first time I was on a jumbotron. I thought that was so cool."