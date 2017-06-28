Mayor Tim Mahoney said Walker played an important role during the historic 2009 flood fight and has been heavily involved in development of the $2.2 billion Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion, including floodwall construction and buyouts.

"She's a tremendous person," he said. "It touched me. I really like her. She's just a great engineer."

Walker declined to speak to The Forum, but the mayor said he thought he had something to do with her resignation after telling city staff in a speech that they need to take care of themselves to ensure a good work-life balance.

In a June 21 resignation letter to City Administrator Bruce Grubb, she said she has enjoyed "amazing opportunities" at City Hall but the "heavy workload" had taken a toll.

Walker, a 1999 North Dakota State University graduate, has been with the city since 2002 when she was employed as the traffic engineer, according to her LinkedIn page. In 2011, she became city engineer, a post overseeing the Engineering Department staff.

"During my tenure here, the City has had projects that I would consider to be once-in-a-lifetime opportunities and I was afforded the ability to participate in, and in some cases lead, those efforts," Walker told Grubb in her letter. "From epic flood fights to a new City Hall with a floodwall outside of it, the progress that has occurred has been amazing."

Mahoney said Walker was involved in many discussions during and after the record flood of 2009, including calculating how many sandbags the city would need, upgrading underpowered lift stations and increasing dike heights.

Most recently, Walker took part in a series of technical discussions between the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority and Minnesota regulators, which Mahoney had said was beginning to bear fruit until regulators abruptly pulled out, citing problems with a lawsuit they had filed against the Authority.

The mayor said Grubb tried to talk Walker out of her decision but she held firm.

"I tend to have an 'all-in' personality that does not allow me to let things go undone and a there is always going to be more to be done than can be done here at the City," she said in her letter to Grubb. "So in order to regain balance in my life, I need to separate myself from the City."

Her resignation apparently took her staff by surprise — they learned of it by way of an email from Grubb — which led to some questions about its abruptness.

In a memo she later sent to her staff, she acknowledged this: "I know there are some rumors out there, so to start with: I have not taken another job and I have not been asked to resign.... The basic truth is I have not taken care of myself.... This is affecting my health, and my happiness."

She said she did tell managers of her resignation but regretted not informing the rest of the staff: "Frankly, I was too emotional to try to do more than that. I am humbled by the responses that I have received. I want to be sure you all know that things are going to be okay. There are plenty of capable people who are going to continue to provide leadership to this department."