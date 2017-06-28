Terrance Raymond Shaw, 72, was part of the 1970s-era rock-and-roll Shaw-Allen-Shaw Band that has been inducted in the Minnesota Rock and Country Hall of Fame.

Shaw appeared Wednesday in Kandiyohi County District Court on one count of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor, for allegedly touching the breast of a senior living facility resident in 2014 in New London.

Shaw was charged last month with two felony counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was mentally impaired, mentally incapacitated or physically helpless. Those charges stem from an incident in April when Shaw performed at a memory care facility in Willmar and allegedly touched the breasts of a resident with dementia after the performance.

The new case is from an alleged incident in September 2014 at a senior care facility in New London, also after a musical performance by Shaw. According to the statement of probable cause in the criminal complaint on the new charge from 2014, a female at the New London facility reported that Shaw, after finishing a performance, had come up to her, put his arm around her and said “Oh, you don’t have a bra on” before touching her breast. The woman said she told Shaw to leave her alone and then she left the dining room, where the performance had taken place.

His next scheduled court hearing is Aug. 21