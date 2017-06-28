Births (6-29-17)
Fargo hospitals
Caitlin Larson and Andrew Sandland, both Fargo, son, Essentia Health, Sunday, June 25
Jillian and James McDonald, Fargo, daughter, Essentia Health, Sunday, June 25
Megan and Tommy Peterson, Moorhead, son, Essentia Health, Sunday, June 25
Ashley Severson and Sergey Shkalikov, both Moorhead, daughter, Essentia Health, Tuesday, June 27
Minnesota hospitals
Christina Jay and Sean Hansen, both Colfax, N.D., son, St. Francis Health, Breckenridge, Friday, June 23
At home
Cami and Mark Wack, Casselton, N.D., daughter, Prairie Naturopathic Doctors, Monday, June 26