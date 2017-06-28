Search
    Births (6-29-17)

    By Forum staff reports Today at 8:01 p.m.

    Fargo hospitals

    Caitlin Larson and Andrew Sandland, both Fargo, son, Essentia Health, Sunday, June 25

    Jillian and James McDonald, Fargo, daughter, Essentia Health, Sunday, June 25

    Megan and Tommy Peterson, Moorhead, son, Essentia Health, Sunday, June 25

    Ashley Severson and Sergey Shkalikov, both Moorhead, daughter, Essentia Health, Tuesday, June 27

    Minnesota hospitals

    Christina Jay and Sean Hansen, both Colfax, N.D., son, St. Francis Health, Breckenridge, Friday, June 23

    At home

    Cami and Mark Wack, Casselton, N.D., daughter, Prairie Naturopathic Doctors, Monday, June 26

