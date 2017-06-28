It happened around 4 a.m. at the Historic Union apartment building at 1026 NP Ave., according to landlords.

Mccall Goehner and her boyfriend's cars were spray-painted, but she said the message on her car was a little more concerning. It stated, "I WANT YOU," in big white letters. She said a morning car wash did little to remove the paint.

Historic Union landlords assured their tenants the individual did not enter the building, and they will help people remove the spray paint from the vehicles with a denatured alcohol spray.

Victims say about 12 vehicles were spray-painted with messages, including: "homeless need shelter," "Sick from you," and others.

Goehner says although the ordeal is frightening, it raises awareness to a deeper issue of homelessness in the Fargo community.

"Someone is obviously hurting, and you know, is taking it out on the community," she said. "It's not exactly the best way, but hopefully like I said, I hope they can catch them and get this taken care of."

Surveillance footage of the suspect has been provided to the Fargo Police Department.

Goehner says the suspect appeared to be a tall, lanky white male, possibly in his 20s.

Some of the messages allude to the suspect returning, including: "Coming back soon," and "Windows next."

The incident is under investigation.