Michael Geiermann, Schwartzenberger's attorney, had subpoenaed Todd O'Driscoll, who asked earlier this year to be removed as special prosecutor, along with Gov. Doug Burgum, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, Leslie Bakken Oliver, counsel to the governor, and Troy Seibel, deputy attorney general. Geiermann contended two letters O'Driscoll sent to to Burgum earlier this year regarding the Schwartzenberger case, one suggesting dropping the removal proceedings and one asking to be removed from the case, were improper.

All five officials had asked for the subpoenas be rejected.

In an order released Wednesday, Special Commissioner Karen Klein, ruled that Geiermann could depose O'Driscoll, Oliver and Seibel, but not Burgum or Sanford.

She wrote that it would be inappropriate for Burgum to be deposed, since he is the only one who can make a final decision about whether Schwartzenberger is removed from office.

Normally, when a lawyer for a defendant believes the judge might have engaged in inappropriate communications, the lawyer can ask the judge to recuse him or herself. That isn't an option in this case because of the way the law is worded, she wrote, but Schwartzenberger can appeal the decision if Burgum removes him from office.

"Since the defendant does have another avenue to test the fairness of the process, the Special

Commissioner concludes his deposition is not appropriate," Klein wrote.

In the case of Sanford, she wrote, there was not enough evidence to show he had been involved in any discussions regarding the removal, and so shouldn't be deposed.

For O'Driscoll, Oliver and Seibel, though, she ruled their claims that their communications in the case should be regarded as privileged weren't valid, because at least part of one of the letters O'Driscoll wrote to Burgum was released to the news media without any scrutiny of whether it was a privileged communication.

"It is apparent that the Governor's office did not treat the letter as a privileged communication, since they took no steps to segregate and protect it from dissemination and made no effort to mark it as an attorney-client or privileged communication," Klein wrote in her ruling.

Schwarzenberger was suspended in November as the result of an Attorney General's Office investigation, which was ordered by Dalrymple after he received a request for the sheriff's removal from the McKenzie County Commission and State's Attorney's Office.

He is accused of bullying and retaliating against certain employees, creating a military-like work environment and being prone to fits of anger.

Schwartzenberger, who was elected in 2014, is also facing a Class A misdemeanor criminal charge for allegedly misusing his department's credit card by making $980 in unauthorized charges during a trip to a sheriff's convention in early 2015.

A trial on that charge is scheduled for Sept. 14.