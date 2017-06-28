Two Yellowstone National Park tourists injured by bison

Utah residents Theodore Schrader, 74, and Patsy Holmes, 72, were taking photos on a boardwalk when a bison approached them. The animal "butted" Holmes, who fell into Schrader.

Park rangers helped get the couple to a nearby clinic. Schrader had minor injuries, but Holmes was flown to an Idaho Falls medical facility, according to a release from the park.

There were no citations issued in the incident.

This is the first confirmed incident of bison injuring visitors this year. In 2015, five people were injured after approaching bison.

In a press release, the National Park Service cautioned visitors to stay 25 yards away from all large animals — bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes — and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.