A call came into the Fire Department around 7:20 a.m. for an individual who was in the water and had “possibly drowned,” Anderson said.

Crews then began searching the river. The Valley dive team has since been called in to help. Anderson said he expects crews to spend the whole morning on the search.

Meanwhile, Fargo Police are conducting a ground search for the man, he said. Police have not yet released the name of the missing man or the names of his companions.

Anderson said that people should be careful when swimming in the river, especially near the dam by Dike West.

“The current’s pretty fast around the dam,” Anderson said. “If you’re going to swim try to stay away from the the dam area. There’s rocks in the dam, you could go over the dam and injure yourself.”

Anderson said he believes there are no laws restricting where people swim in the Red River.

“I don’t know that there should be laws, but there could possibly be some education, that would help,” he said.