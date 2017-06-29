Aerial mosquito spraying tonight in Fargo-Moorhead area
FARGO — Cass County Vector Control will conduct aerial spraying to control mosquitos tonight beginning at 8 p.m., weather permitting, in Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead and metro subdivisions.
The active ingredients in the ultra low volume spray is permethrin, resmethrin or etofenprox. These insecticides have been labeled for use in residential areas and are found to be non-toxic to humans and pets, according the the Cass County Vector Control Board.
These applications are to reduce the risk of the West Nile virus infection, which is spread by mosquitos.