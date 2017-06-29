Box truck crashes through wall of western Wisconsin pizza restuarant
Somerset, Wis. -- A UniFirst box truck crashed through the west side wall of the Somerset Pizza Planet at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, June 29.
The photos shown above were submitted to The New Richmond Times by an onlooker who observed the aftermath of the crash.
A police report is currently being filed by Somerset Police Department. Authorities say they will provide an update on the crash once the report has been completed.
The cause of the accident and the condition of the driver remains unknown.
An update to this story is expected Monday, July 3.