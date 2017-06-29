Search
    Northwest Minnesota parks still have campsites for weekend, holiday

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:43 p.m.

    Three northwest Minnesota state parks as of midweek still had openings for campers looking to get away for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the Department of Natural Resources said.

    Lake Bronson State Park in Kittson County, Old Mill State Park in Marshall County and Zippel Bay State Park on the south shore of Lake of the Woods all had 10 or more campsites available for four-day stays.

    Schoolcraft State Park on the Mississippi River near Deer River, Minn., also had at least 10 campsites available.

    Many additional parks have sites available for shorter stays, the DNR said. To find out where sites remain, go to mndnr.gov/reservations and use the "search all parks" function for the dates when you plan to travel. As travel plans change, there sometimes are cancellations, so the inventory of available sites changes all the time.

    Reservations are now required for all overnight stays at Minnesota state parks and recreation areas, but campsites at state forest campgrounds all are first-come, first-served.

