Inmate on the run from SD jail in Sioux Falls

The 31-year-old was serving a 28-day sentence for possession of a controlled substance and was scheduled to be released July 18.

His escape was discovered Thursday morning when Sioux Falls police were called to a residence for a domestic disturbance.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Erfman was an inmate serving his sentence on electronic monitoring. He had removed his monitoring device before arriving at the home.

Minnehaha County Jail Warden Jeff Gromer said once Erfman was located he will be returned to the jail and additional charges concerning the escape from custody and the domestic assault will be forwarded to the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney for possible prosecution.