America First Policies released television ads Monday, June 26, urging several Democratic senators to support the Better Care Reconciliation Act. The ads were released before Senate Republican leadership delayed a vote on the bill, and Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said this week he doesn't support it in its current form.

"America First is appealing to voters in North Dakota to send a clear message to Senator Heitkamp: 'vote yes to repeal and replace Obamacare now,'" America First Policies spokeswoman Katrina Pierson said in a statement.

Heitkamp has been critical of the bill, and on Thursday she posted a letter on Twitter that she received from two major North Dakota medical groups that also raised "serious policy concerns" over the legislation. The groups urged her to vote against the Republican bill, citing provisions reducing federal support for Medicaid.

"Instead, the Senate should go back to the drawing board and seek bipartisan reforms that address the (Affordable Care Act's) most immediate needs," leaders of the North Dakota Hospital Association and North Dakota Medical Association said in the letter.