Which famous North Dakotans are missing from this photo?

Sure, the backdrop could have included the gorgeous, rugged landscape of western North Dakota, or even the green patina of the historic Fargo Theatre marquee, but it's what's in the foreground of the picture that has caught the eyes of many.

Minot native and actor Josh Duhamel, alongside Bismarck-raised and current Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, took a brief moment before going on stage Wednesday, June 21, to snap this selfie. Duhamel, Wentz and Gov. Burgum were all in Fargo for the christening of Sanford Health's new $494 million hospital, which is scheduled to officially open July 25.

Duhamel, the face of North Dakota's recent tourism campaign, was in town briefly for the event where his wife Fergie also performed in front of a crowd of around 16,000 Sanford Health employees and their families. It was a busy 48 hours for Duhamel, who attended the red carpet premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" the night before in Chicago. The morning after the Sanford Health event, Duhamel appeared as a guest on ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York City.

Terry Vandrovec, a former Forum sports reporter and current enterprise director of marketing for Sanford Health, unknowingly photobombed the legendary selfie.

"We (Sanford) were all hands on deck that day," Vandrovec said. "I was busy running around, wasn't paying a whole lot of attention. I remember they were walking up the steps, and then Josh took the picture."

Vandrovec, whose role that day was to make sure the Sanford Health-sponsored Wentz had everything he needed, says he had no idea he would be in the photo, and was alerted to it later that night by a former colleague.

"Like Josh, Carson and Doug, I'm just a guy from North Dakota," said Vandrovec, who is from Jamestown.

"Just slightly less famous."