Aaron Michael Dietrich had claimed lack of criminal responsibility because he was asleep when the incidents occurred.

Judge Todd Cresap sentenced Dietrich to a year in jail, with all time suspended, and 18 months of unsupervised probation. Dietrich is also required to continue counseling with a psychologist and to report on his progress to the court. Dietrich is allowed no contact with the young victim in the case or with her older brother during the probationary period.

The sexomnia defense was raised during a past court proceeding. According to court documents, Dietrich abused the girl in May 2015 when the girl was 10 and he was 20. The girl told authorities that Dietrich came into her bedroom and put his hand down her pants. During a second incident, he allegedly came into her room, held her down on the bed, tried to violate her and touched her rear with his private parts. The child said Dietrich got off the bed and left when she kicked him. Dietrich apologized to the girl after both incidents.

The Alford plea means he maintains innocence but acknowledges there is enough evidence that he might have been found guilty by a court. The case had been set for trial in July.