Body of missing pontoon operator found in northwest ND lake

Krebsbach had been missing since last Saturday in Lake Metigoshe when the pontoon he was operating was discovered with the motor running and no one on board about 9:30 p.m. in the area of the Twin Oaks on Lake Metigoshe.

Water in the search area ranged from about eight feet to 16 feet and is punctuated by heavy weed growth in places. Authorities say the weed cover made the search for Krebsbach more difficult than anticipated.

Krebsbach was sent to the state medical examiner in Bismarck for autopsy. However, the Bottineau County Sheriff's Office has said no foul play is suspected. Krebsbach had dropped off passengers on his pontoon at a dock about one-half hour before he was reported missing.

Meanwhile, the search continued without any results Thursday for a jet skier who went missing on Lake Sakakawea in the area south of the Four Bears Bridge on June 11. Missing is Chad Kanine, 42, Parshall. Authorities believe he fell of his jet ski sometime between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on that date.