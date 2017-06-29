Fireworks laws differ in North Dakota cities

However, law enforcement in Grand Forks tend to be lenient when it comes to the Independence Day tradition.

"It's actually pretty rare for somebody to get a citation for that," Grand Forks Police Lt. Jeremy Moe said. "It is up to the individual officers to decide if they are going to give (residents) a warning or if they are going to issue a citation."

Grand Forks is among several cities in North Dakota that bans the use of fireworks—anything that has a visible or audible effect by explosion or burning—within city limits. Selling or possessing fireworks is technically prohibited, Moe said.

That does exclude those who obtain a permit for public displays, such as the fireworks show planned in downtown Grand Forks. Still, those who violate the law still can face a citation.

The main concern is the potential to start a fire, Moe said.

"It has happened in town," he said, adding there also is concern about injuries in densely populated areas.

In East Grand Forks, fireworks are prohibited, Police Chief Michael Hedlund. His department follows Minnesota law, which prohibits most fireworks that fly or explode. That excludes sparklers, cones and tubes that emit sparks, snakes and party poppers, according to state law.

"We don't get a lot of complaints other than around the Fourth of July," he said, adding officers are more likely to issue warnings instead of citations.

North Dakota allows most fireworks, though bottle rockets are considered illegal if they are less than five-eighths of an inch in diameter and less than 3½ inches in length.

Devils Lake generally prohibits fireworks within city limits, but because of the holiday, residents can light them from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 1-5, according to the city's ordinance.

It's possible residents may not be aware of city codes regarding fireworks, Moe said. That's why it always is a good idea to check city and state laws.

Moe also warned Grand Forks residents to check with property owners in the county before rushing outside city limits to light fireworks, and to clean up trash left from firework use.

"Mainly, we want people to have a safe and fun Fourth of July as well," he said.