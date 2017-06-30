Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is one of several state election officials who refuse to share the detailed information.

"I will not hand over Minnesota voters' sensitive personal information to the commission," Simon, a Democrat, said Friday, June 30. "I have serious doubts about the commission's credibility and trustworthiness. Its two co-chairs have publicly backed President (Donald) Trump's false and irresponsible claim that millions of ineligible votes were cast in the last election."

Simon said the request and the use of the resultant data was out-of-bounds.

"The commission openly disclosed that all of this requested personal data, including Social Security numbers and voting history, would be made available to the public," Simon said.

Mary Kiffmeyer of Big Lake, a Republican former Minnesota secretary of state and now a state senator, disagreed with Simon's decision, saying he should have given the public information to the commission.

"Secretary of State Simon should stop obstructing the president in his quest to strengthen voter integrity," Kiffmeyer said. "Minnesotans gain nothing by pretending no one in our state ever votes illegally, but we have a lot to gain by making sure every legal vote counts."

State officials from Virginia to California have said "no" to Trump's Election Integrity Commission request, which was sent to to all 50 states. Some elections officials said they would comply with the request, while others said they needed time to consider it.

The letter said that "any documents that are submitted to the full commission will also be made available to the public."

On Wednesday the office of the vice president released a statement saying "a letter will be sent today to the 50 states and District of Columbia on behalf of the commission requesting publicly available data from state voter rolls and feedback on how to improve election integrity."

Under federal law, each state must maintain a central file of registered voters. Different states collect different amounts of information on voters. While the files are technically public record, states usually charge fees to individuals or entities who want to access them. Political campaigns and parties typically use these files to compile their massive voter lists.

In May, Trump created a commission to investigate alleged acts of voter fraud after he claimed, without evidence, that 3 million to 5 million illegal immigrants voted illegally in the 2016 election. The commission is chaired by Kris Kobach, who is Kansas' secretary of state, a voter-fraud hard-liner.

Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill said in a statement that Kobach "has a lengthy record of illegally disenfranchising eligible voters in Kansas," and that "given Secretary Kobach's history we find it very difficult to have confidence in the work of this commission."

Earlier this month, a federal judge fined Kobach $1,000 for "presenting misleading arguments in a voting-related lawsuit," according to Politico.

Advocates for voting rights and civil liberties also are sounding alarm over the letter. "The concern is that this is going to be used to justify regressive and disenfranchising federal law," said Myrna Pérez, deputy director of the Democracy Program at the NYU Law School's Brennan Center, in an interview.

The White House press office did not return a request for comment on this story. A spokesman for Kobach in the Kansas secretary of state's office referred an inquiry to an email address listed in the commission's letter. The commission did not return a request sent to that email address.

Trump and his allies have said the commission's work is necessary to prevent what they call widespread instances of voter fraud. Kobach has made it a central issue of his tenure and has achieved nine voter fraud convictions. Most were older Republican voters, and at least one claims he was targeted for an "honest mistake."