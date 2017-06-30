Search
    Hoeven moves Fargo office downtown

    By Forum staff reports Today at 3:52 p.m.
    FARGO — U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., announced that his office in Fargo will be moving to a new location. Effective Friday, June 30, the office will be at 123 Broadway N., Suite 201, on the second floor of the old Metro Drug building.

    The office is accessible through the downtown skyway system. Information on parking and public transportation can be found at www.fargoparking.com.

    The office answers questions on federal programs and helps resolve issues with federal agencies.

