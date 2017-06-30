Police on Friday released a photo of the car captured by a nearby surveillance camera and a photo of what the vehicle might look like.

Witnesses at the crash scene on Cliff Avenue and 9th Street at about 10:50 p.m. described two Asian or Native American men inside the car.

The two victims in the hit-and-run -- a 31-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman -- are still hospitalized, according to police spokesman Officer Sam Clemens.The man has two broken legs while the woman suffered life-threatening injuries as she was not breathing, unconscious, and had multiple broken bones at the scene. Their names were not released.

The woman was revived at a city hospital.

Police believe the suspect's car is either a 2005-08 Chevrolet Cobalt or a 2007-08 Pontiac G5. Clemens said that the two-door car probably has parts missing from the front grill, as well as damage to the windshield and a front headlight.

New evidence shows that the car could either be blue or purple in color with a large spoiler on the trunk.