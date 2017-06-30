Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Sioux Falls police still looking for driver who seriously injured 2 pedestrians on city street almost a week ago

    By Barry Amundson Today at 4:15 p.m.
    Here's a photo of the car involved in a hit-and-run crash last Saturday night in Sioux Falls captured by a nearby surveillance camera. Submitted photo 1 / 2
    The car could have been a 2007-08 Pontiac G5, similar to this vehicle pictured here. Submitted photo2 / 2
    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Sioux Falls police are still looking for the driver of a car who injured two pedestrians in the eastern part of the city last Saturday night, June 24.

    Police on Friday released a photo of the car captured by a nearby surveillance  camera and a photo of what the vehicle might look like.

    Witnesses at the crash scene on Cliff Avenue and 9th Street at about 10:50 p.m. described two Asian or Native American men inside the car.

    The two victims in the hit-and-run --  a 31-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman -- are still hospitalized, according to police spokesman Officer Sam Clemens.The man has two broken legs while the woman suffered life-threatening injuries as she was not breathing, unconscious, and had multiple broken bones at the scene. Their names were not released.

    The woman was revived at a city hospital.

    Police believe the suspect's car is either a 2005-08 Chevrolet Cobalt or a 2007-08 Pontiac G5. Clemens said that the two-door car probably has parts missing from the front grill, as well as damage to the windshield and a front headlight.

    New evidence shows that the car could either be blue or purple in color with a large spoiler on the trunk.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrimeSioux FallsSouth DakotaHit and run
    Advertisement