The hottest weather on Earth is something of an unknown. Temperatures can only be measured in places that have thermometers and thermometers are not everywhere. The hottest temperature recorded and accepted as valid by the meteorological community is the 134 degrees in Death Valley, Calif., recorded July 10, 1913. But that record is under suspicion as none of the nearby weather stations recorded extraordinarily hot weather that day. If the 134-degree record is disallowed, the world record will become 129 degrees, which has been recorded at Death Valley on three separate occasions. On Thursday, the city of Ahvaz, Iran, recorded 129 degrees. If the Ahvaz temperature passes muster and the 134 reading from Death Valley is dropped, there will be at least two places tied for having the world's hottest recorded temperatures.