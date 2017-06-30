Fanuel Shewarega Asrat, 24, was one of three men who went swimming about 5 a.m. Thursday, June 29, between a floating bridge and the rapids of the dam by Dike West Park in Fargo.

Asrat’s companions told authorities they thought he may have climbed out of the river on the Moorhead side, but when he never showed up they reported him missing.

Police later checked his dorm room at Minnesota State University Moorhead’s Grantham Hall and did not find him.

Asrat’s LinkedIn account shows that he’s a swimming instructor at MSUM and has been since September 2014. He also serves as treasurer of the MSUM Economics Society and as an accountant and bookkeeper for the university’s Roland Dille Center for the Arts.

Battalion Chief Lee Soeth of the Fargo Fire Department said crews searched the river Friday from about 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. before concluding for the day.

He said the search is expected to continue Saturday, July 1.