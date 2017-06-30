Woman gives $4.2 million to her hometown in northeast SD
WEBSTER, S.D. -- A 98-year-old piano teacher and farm operator is giving back to her northeast South Dakota town in a big way.
Phyllis Hansee, who died last year, has donated $4.2 million to the town to use for high school scholarships, youth programs, the library and a local church.
Her attorney, who set up the donation through the South Dakota Community Foundation, said it would be a “game-changer” for the town known for its many nearby fishing lakes along U.S. Highway 12. It's also the home town of well-known Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC) competitor Brock Lesnar, who wrestled in his high school years there.
Hansee began teaching piano lessons in 1953 after she moved back to Webster to manage her father's farm operation after his death.
Hansee was an only child and had no children of her own.