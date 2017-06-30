Woman gives $4.2 million to her hometown in northeast SD

Her attorney, who set up the donation through the South Dakota Community Foundation, said it would be a “game-changer” for the town known for its many nearby fishing lakes along U.S. Highway 12. It's also the home town of well-known Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC) competitor Brock Lesnar, who wrestled in his high school years there.

Hansee began teaching piano lessons in 1953 after she moved back to Webster to manage her father's farm operation after his death.

Hansee was an only child and had no children of her own.