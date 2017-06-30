Rider to take on massive bull in ND rodeo

The matchup will be between Sage Kimzey and a bull named Pearl Harbor for an "Xtreme Bulls" event that will take place Saturday at Dacotah Centennial Park. The event is part of the 138th annual Mandan Rodeo Days Celebration.

This is the first time Mandan Rodeo Days has put on this type of bull riding race, said Chad Berger, a Mandan stock contractor who owns the white-faced bovine contender.

"Hopefully, it's a success, and we bring it back every year," Berger said.

Pearl Harbor is a massive, 6-year-old bull that "moves like a cat" and is "very athletic." He currently sits as the No. 1 bull in the Professional Bull Rider's world champion bull race. The Texans who raised the bovine named him Pearl Harbor, consistent with Pearl Harbor's father's name, Black Pearl.

Berger said he'd like to "win a title or two" with Pearl Harbor then put him out to pasture. He also hopes to breed him so he can raise "a lot of Pearl Harbor sons."

Pearl Harbor's track record includes bucking about 91 percent of the cowboys who ride him. He's only been ridden four times — once in the past two years.

Berger said he thinks the match is a "toss-up." Kimzey will have to stay on Pearl Harbor for eight seconds to take home the $20,000 prize from Dakota Community Bank.

Berger said he chose Kimzey as the rider, because "if we've got the best bull in the world we might as well have the best rider in the world."

"I always like to favor my bulls, but (Kimzey) can really ride," he said.

Just two weeks ago, Pearl Harbor bucked off two-time world champion J.B. Mauney in a $50,000 race in Bismarck. Mauney rode him for 4.91 seconds.

Still, Kimzey, a 22-year-old from Strong City, Okla., said he thinks he has a good chance.

"He's really hard to get out of the bucking chute on and in good position, but I think if I can get him out of the bucking chute and in good position, I've got a really good chance to ride him; I really do," Kimzey said by phone Thursday.

Kimzey said Pearl Harbor is "one of the toughest" bulls he's encountered in his professional bull riding experience.

"The margin of error on a bull that bucks that hard is really small, but he's definitely one that I think I can ride," Kimzey said by phone Thursday. "It's not going to be easy; I know that."

In the PRCA, Kimzey travels to about 100 rodeos every year and gets on about 150 bulls throughout the year. His latest races were in Greeley, Colo., on Monday, and Friday in Cody, Wyo.

The Mandan event starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. To purchase tickets, visit mandanrodeo.com or buy them at the gate at 5 p.m.

Berger's extreme bulls will also take on about 30 other PRCA bull riders. Tickets are $20 for ages 6 and up. (under 6 free with paying adult.)