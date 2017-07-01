44-year-old John Goerger of Barney was a hunter, rodeo star, airplane lover and family man.

Before he could ride a bike, John Goerger was already thinking flight.

His dad recalled the first time John got in a plane with him.

Like his dad, John was a rodeo star in his early years.

He was an artist, a member of the Goerger family bluegrass band and always with his dad.

John leaves behind a family that loved everything about him.

This ad of three, who loved adventure, who loved flying and respected the rules and art of flying.

He got his license at 16.

For the Goerger's, it is another loss.

Daughter Bernadine died of pancreatic cancer, leaving behind five children.

Now John, who possessed another talent, he could spin a yarn like the best of them.

A small town celebration in Richland County, John then two, tried a sip of Grain Belt, then drank the rest.

The family agreed today, after his funeral, John Goerger will go out in style.

His ashes buried with an airplane cylinder from a World War II Radial engine.

Forever, in flight.

The funeral for Goerger will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wyndmere.